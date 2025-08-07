Universal Autofoundry standalone net profit declines 35.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.35% to Rs 46.63 crore

Net profit of Universal Autofoundry declined 35.85% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.35% to Rs 46.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.46.6345.566.418.492.663.320.211.450.681.06

