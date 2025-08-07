Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit rises 1.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.34% to Rs 102.52 crore

Net profit of Tiger Logistics (India) rose 1.73% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.34% to Rs 102.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 101.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.102.52101.165.755.126.536.406.316.194.714.63

