Mach Conferences soars on launching premium pilgrimage packages

Mach Conferences and Events surged 9.59% to Rs 200 after the company announced the launch of a premium Do Dham and Char Dham Yatra by helicopter.

The premium offering is aimed at enhancing access and comfort for pilgrims visiting key Hindu shrines in Uttarakhand. The newly introduced packages provide swift aerial access to the sacred sites of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, significantly reducing travel time and physical strain. Designed especially for senior citizens, busy professionals, and those seeking a convenient spiritual experience, the initiative blends tradition with modern travel solutions.

The 3-night/4-day Do Dham Yatra and the 5-night/6-day Char Dham Yatra are structured to offer a seamless pilgrimage while promoting eco-friendly practices by reducing ground travel through helicopter transfers.

Each package offers a variety of premium features designed to enhance the pilgrimage experience. These include direct aerial transfers to each shrine, VIP Darshan access to minimize wait times, luxurious accommodations at high-end hotels such as Fairfield by Marriott in Dehradun and Sarovar Portico in Badrinath, and guided visits to culturally significant sites like Mana Village, the last Indian settlement near the Indo-Tibetan border.

Mach Conferences and Events is a prominent player in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry, boasting over 20 years of experience in organizing and executing global events. The company is certified by renowned bodies like IATA, ADTOI, IATO, and PATA, reflecting its expertise and credibility in the field.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 96.54% to Rs 8.53 crore on 68.24% jump in net sales to Rs 119.30 crore in the first half of the financial year ended March 2025 over the first half of the financial year ended March 2024.

