Biocon Biologics inks a settlement and license agreement with Regeneron

Paving the way for launch of Yesafili? in the United States

Biocon Biologics (BBL), subsidiary of Biocon, announced today a settlement and license agreement with Regeneron that clears the way to commercialize Yesafili (aflibercept-jbvf), an interchangeable biosimilar aflibercept, in the United States. YESAFILI, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor, is used to treat several different types of ophthalmology conditions, is a biosimilar of its reference product EYLEA (aflibercept).

Biocon Biologics and Regeneron executed the settlement agreement to dismiss the pending appeal at the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (USCAFC) of patent US11084865 (865 patent) and the pending litigation at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia, Clarksburg Division.

This agreement enables the Company to launch in the United States in the second half of calendar year 2026 or earlier in certain circumstances. The terms of the settlement are confidential.

YESAFILI is intended for the treatment of neovascular (wet AMD) age-related macular degeneration, visual impairment due to macular oedema secondary to retinal vein occlusion (branch RVO or central RVO), visual impairment due to diabetic macular oedema (DME) and visual impairment due to myopic choroidal neovascularisation (myopic CNV). It is highly similar to the reference product Eylea (aflibercept). Data shows that YESAFILI has comparable quality, safety, and efficacy to Eylea.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News