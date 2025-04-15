Advait Energy Transitions successfully bids for 11KV MVCC of Amreli Circle of PGVCL

Advait Energy Transitions has received bid confirmation for L1 stage Successful bidder for Turnkey Contract for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 11 KV Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) with its accessories and allied items for creation of Robust network for reliable power supply in 11KV feeder of Amreli Circle of PGVCL under System Improvement (SI) Scheme to be completed within 12 months.

