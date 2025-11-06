Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Machino Plastics standalone net profit declines 74.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Machino Plastics standalone net profit declines 74.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.81% to Rs 109.35 crore

Net profit of Machino Plastics declined 74.06% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.81% to Rs 109.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 92.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales109.3592.04 19 OPM %5.369.44 -PBDT3.075.54 -45 PBT0.453.04 -85 NP0.552.12 -74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty hints at red opening for equities; US Supreme Court asks tough questions about Trump's tariffs

Garuda Construction bags Rs 1,416-cr EPC order from Sumer Corporation

Indigo Q2 net loss widens to Rs 2,582 cr

Whirlpool of India Q2 PAT fall 21% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Euro Pratik Sales consolidated net profit declines 13.59% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story