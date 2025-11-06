Machino Plastics standalone net profit declines 74.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.81% to Rs 109.35 crore

Net profit of Machino Plastics declined 74.06% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.81% to Rs 109.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 92.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.109.3592.045.369.443.075.540.453.040.552.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News