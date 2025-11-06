Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garuda Construction bags Rs 1,416-cr EPC order from Sumer Corporation

Garuda Construction bags Rs 1,416-cr EPC order from Sumer Corporation

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 8:04 AM IST
Garuda Construction and Engineering announced that it has secured an EPC contract worth Rs 1,416 crore from Sumer Corporation for 'Powai Heights,' a luxury residential project in Mumbai.

The project involves constructing three high-end residential towers in Chandivali, Taluka Ghatkopar, with a completion timeline of 60 months. This order takes GCELs total order book to approximately Rs 4,876.78 crore, further strengthening its presence in the construction sector.

Garuda Construction and Engineering specializes in turnkey EPC solutions and has expertise in residential, commercial, infrastructure, and renewable energy projects.

The company reported a 2.7x jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.12 crore on a 2.5 times increase in revenue from operations to Rs 116.49 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Shares of Garuda Construction and Engineering rose 5.29% to close at Rs 225 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

