Macrotech Developers consolidated net profit rises 87.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.32% to Rs 4083.00 crore

Net profit of Macrotech Developers rose 87.64% to Rs 944.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 503.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.32% to Rs 4083.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2930.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4083.002930.6031.9829.891225.70787.301158.50754.00944.40503.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News