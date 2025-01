Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 2.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.38% to Rs 570.73 crore

Net profit of Siyaram Silk Mills rose 2.14% to Rs 45.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 570.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 503.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.570.73503.3711.6113.6676.5274.2461.6560.2145.3944.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News