J K Cements consolidated net profit declines 33.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of J K Cements declined 33.19% to Rs 189.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 283.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.16% to Rs 2930.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2934.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2930.282934.8316.7921.30424.91549.43279.26408.99189.62283.81

