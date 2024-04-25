Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7599.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Axis Bank reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7599.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 22.74% to Rs 30230.58 crore

Net profit of Axis Bank reported to Rs 7599.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5361.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 22.74% to Rs 30230.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24629.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 143.90% to Rs 26386.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10818.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 28.94% to Rs 112759.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87448.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income30230.5824629.66 23 112759.0587448.37 29 OPM %63.2067.11 -63.2764.21 - PBDT9984.879336.37 7 35178.0031111.00 13 PBT9984.879336.37 7 35178.0031111.00 13 NP7599.04-5361.85 LP 26386.2010818.45 144

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the December 2023 quarter

National Housing Bank standalone net profit rises 51.90% in the December 2023 quarter

HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 39.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Bank of India standalone net profit rises 62.42% in the December 2023 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Happiest Minds Technologies to acquire Noida-based PureSoftware Technologies

Rites inks MoU with Damodar Valley Crop

Syngene International consolidated net profit rises 5.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 16.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Agro Tech Foods consolidated net profit declines 70.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story