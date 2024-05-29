Madras Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 86.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.26% to Rs 758.48 croreNet profit of Madras Fertilizers rose 86.60% to Rs 88.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.26% to Rs 758.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 768.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 97.00% to Rs 5.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 185.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.35% to Rs 2228.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3447.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
