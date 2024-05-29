Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Madras Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 86.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Madras Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 86.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.26% to Rs 758.48 crore

Net profit of Madras Fertilizers rose 86.60% to Rs 88.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.26% to Rs 758.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 768.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.00% to Rs 5.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 185.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.35% to Rs 2228.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3447.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales758.48768.13 -1 2228.423447.09 -35 OPM %12.1610.97 -4.499.34 - PBDT89.5771.78 25 72.15258.25 -72 PBT88.2971.19 24 61.86248.66 -75 NP88.3047.32 87 5.56185.33 -97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Madras Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.69 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Fertilizer stocks in demand on budget announcement to promote investment in post-harvest activities

Basic materials stocks slide

Rane (Madras) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mangalore Chemicals &amp; Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 56.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

MSR India standalone net profit declines 88.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Scooters India reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story