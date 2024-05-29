Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MSR India standalone net profit declines 88.77% in the March 2024 quarter

MSR India standalone net profit declines 88.77% in the March 2024 quarter

May 29 2024
Net profit of MSR India declined 88.77% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.47% to Rs 0.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.54 -100 04.54 -100 OPM %0-794.44 -0-136.56 - PBDT-3.68-6.44 43 -4.67-10.89 57 PBT-3.69-6.57 44 -4.93-12.27 60 NP0.433.83 -89 0.9320.51 -95

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

