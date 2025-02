Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems standalone net profit rises 294.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.55% to Rs 5.01 crore

Net profit of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems rose 294.74% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 49.55% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5.013.3510.98-2.691.130.361.030.240.750.19

