BASF India standalone net profit declines 26.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.01% to Rs 3754.46 crore

Net profit of BASF India declined 26.05% to Rs 103.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 140.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 3754.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3322.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3754.463322.214.546.40185.35236.20137.74187.40103.58140.06

