Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit declines 97.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit declines 97.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 80.55% to Rs 3.18 crore

Net profit of Suratwwala Business Group declined 97.09% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 80.55% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.1816.35 -81 OPM %-8.4955.72 -PBDT0.359.19 -96 PBT0.239.01 -97 NP0.196.54 -97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit declines 0.95% in the December 2024 quarter

Vivanta Industries consolidated net profit declines 85.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 12.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 15.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Torrent Power consolidated net profit rises 32.19% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story