Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit declines 97.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Suratwwala Business Group declined 97.09% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 80.55% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.1816.35-8.4955.720.359.190.239.010.196.54

