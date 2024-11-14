Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 10.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.10% to Rs 157.30 crore

Net profit of Magellanic Cloud rose 10.55% to Rs 24.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 157.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 154.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.157.30154.0732.8926.3145.7936.1435.2328.3724.5222.18

