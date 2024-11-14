Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NIBE gains as Q2 PAT zooms to Rs 9 cr in Q2 FY25

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
NIBE added 1.89% to Rs 1,710 after the company's consolidated net profit zooms 218.63% to Rs 8.89 crore on 230.20% soared in revenue from operations to Rs 135.98 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax was at Rs 12.07 crore in the second quarter of FY25, marking a growth of 214.32% as against Rs 3.84 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

In Q2 FY25, total expenses spiked 230.96% YoY to Rs 124.84 crore. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 4.71 crore (up 81.15% YoY) while finance cost was at Rs 2.14 crore (up 55.07% YoY) during the quarter.

On half year basis, the companys net profit surged 360.49% to Rs 16.67 crore on 267.38% zoomed in revenue from operations to Rs 246.04 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

NIBE trades in electronic components, fabrication materials, and provides technical consultancy. It also provides services for the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of low and medium voltage lines and substations on a turnkey basis.

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

