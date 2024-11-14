Accel consolidated net profit rises 105.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.56% to Rs 39.28 crore

Net profit of Accel rose 105.26% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.56% to Rs 39.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.39.2839.069.018.322.442.310.940.550.780.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News