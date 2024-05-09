DLF achieves sales of Rs 5,590 cr in its luxury project 'DLF Privana West'

DLF announced the overwhelming success of its latest luxury residential venture, 'DLF Privana West,' achieving a remarkable sellout valued at approximately Rs 5590 crore, within 3 days.

Nestled within the picturesque expanse of Sector 76 and 77, this opulent high-rise development spans over ~12.572 acres (~5.087 Hectares), forming an integral part of 'DLF Privana', an integrated ecosystem sprawling across ~116.296 acres (47.063 Hectares).

This milestone follows the earlier triumph of DLF Privana South's sellout in January 2024.

Comprising 795 meticulously crafted residences across 5 majestic towers, DLF Privana West presents an exquisite collection of 4BHK apartments and penthouses, ensuring unparalleled privacy with no two residences overlooking each other. Situated amidst the serene backdrop of the Aravalli Range, the project offers a panoramic vista and is conveniently proximate to the forthcoming Safari Park.

