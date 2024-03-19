Magellanic Cloud Ltd has lost 26.13% over last one month compared to 5.41% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.08% drop in the SENSEX

Magellanic Cloud Ltd lost 5% today to trade at Rs 458.25. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 1.13% to quote at 36927.51. The index is down 5.41 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd decreased 2.96% and Subex Ltd lost 1.66% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 30.82 % over last one year compared to the 25.58% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Magellanic Cloud Ltd has lost 26.13% over last one month compared to 5.41% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.08% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 99180 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 69662 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 667 on 07 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 160.61 on 20 Mar 2023.

