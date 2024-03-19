Sonata Software inks pact with Zones for 5 years

Sonata Software said that it has signed joint go-to-market agreement for five years with Zones to simplify enterprise application.

As part of the five-year partnership, Zones and Sonata Software will support cost efficiency and data optimization through joint offerings and delivery of industry-specific solutions. This partnership will enable customers to modernize their technology footprint and realize the benefits of moving to the cloud.

Sonata Software brings extensive application services experience and proven approaches to support customers with their application migration and modernization efforts. Zones provides a suite of offerings and solutions to support customers in their end-to-end digital journey. From environment assessments to hardware refresh and cloud-managed services, Zones provides an always-on approach toward customer support.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Samir Dhir, managing director and chief executive officer of Sonata Software, said, This strategic alliance with Zones signifies our steadfast focus on delivering holistic solutions that empower clients through a combination of expertise and solutions, enabling them to migrate and modernize their applications seamlessly in their digital transformation journeys. Our combined efforts will pave the way for increased efficiency and innovation in the ever-evolving technology landscape.

Firoz Lalji, chairman, chief executive officer, and Founder of Zones, said, We are committed to providing comprehensive solutions, and this collaboration allows our customers to benefit from Sonata Softwares application modernization services experience and success.

Sonata Software provides IT consulting, product engineering services, application development, application management, managed testing, business intelligence, infrastructure management, packaged applications, and travel solutions. The company derives most of its services revenue from overseas, with the US and Europe accounting for major shares of revenues.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 46.2 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with net profit of Rs 124.2 crore in Q2 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 30% QoQ to Rs 2493.4 crore in Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 1.98% to ends at Rs 744.20 on Monday, 18 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News