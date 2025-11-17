Mahan Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 356.67% to Rs 1.37 crore

Net profit of Mahan Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 356.67% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.370.302.926.670.020.010.020.010.020.01

