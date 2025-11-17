Prostarm Info Systems standalone net profit declines 39.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.41% to Rs 64.61 crore

Net profit of Prostarm Info Systems declined 39.66% to Rs 8.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 34.41% to Rs 64.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 98.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.64.6198.5117.5521.0611.9819.4911.3618.898.4614.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News