Pansari Developers standalone net profit rises 258.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 354.20% to Rs 27.57 crore

Net profit of Pansari Developers rose 258.24% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 354.20% to Rs 27.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.27.576.0714.6934.105.532.164.941.173.260.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News