Modern Threads (I) standalone net profit rises 718.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Modern Threads (I) rose 718.75% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.77% to Rs 77.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.77.6762.253.44-2.184.511.453.450.252.620.32

