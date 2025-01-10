Mahanagar Gas Ltd gains for third straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1311.45, up 3.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.75% in last one year as compared to a 8.75% jump in NIFTY and a 1.95% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Mahanagar Gas Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34444.95, down 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.94 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

