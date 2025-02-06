Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Trent Ltd, Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 February 2025.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd tumbled 8.85% to Rs 51.1 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Trent Ltd crashed 6.74% to Rs 5363.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37965 shares in the past one month.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd lost 6.02% to Rs 62.61. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Solar Industries India Ltd plummeted 5.44% to Rs 9122.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13067 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3227 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd shed 5.06% to Rs 443.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 84788 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94336 shares in the past one month.

