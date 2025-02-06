Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Trent Ltd, Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 February 2025.

Trent Ltd, Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 February 2025.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd tumbled 8.85% to Rs 51.1 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Trent Ltd crashed 6.74% to Rs 5363.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37965 shares in the past one month.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd lost 6.02% to Rs 62.61. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Solar Industries India Ltd plummeted 5.44% to Rs 9122.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13067 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3227 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd shed 5.06% to Rs 443.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 84788 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94336 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Torrent Power receives affirmation in credit ratings

BEML slides as Q3 PAT tumbles 49% YoY to Rs 24 cr

British Pound slides from one month high as Bank of England expected to cut rates further

Board of Trent divestments of stake held in Massimo Dutti India

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story