Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Trent divestments of stake held in Massimo Dutti India

Board of Trent divestments of stake held in Massimo Dutti India

Image
Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 06 February 2025

The Board of Trent at its meeting held on 06 February 2025 has approved a proposal for sale of 1,75,450 equity shares of face value Rs 1,000/- each held by the Company in Massimo Dutti India (MDIPL), an associate Company with 49% shareholding, pursuant to the offer received from Grupo Massimo Dutti, Spain for purchase of said equity shares at a price of Rs 1182.6 per equity share aggregating to Rs 20.75 crore. Consequent to this and upon conclusion of the said share transfer, the Company's shareholding in MDIPL would stand at 20%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

MRF hits 52-week low after Q3 PAT slumps 38% YoY to Rs 315 cr

Volumes soar at Just Dial Ltd counter

Sensex, Nifty trade with modest cuts, auto shares slide

Telecom stocks slide

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story