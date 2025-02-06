Board of Trent divestments of stake held in Massimo Dutti India

At meeting held on 06 February 2025

The Board of Trent at its meeting held on 06 February 2025 has approved a proposal for sale of 1,75,450 equity shares of face value Rs 1,000/- each held by the Company in Massimo Dutti India (MDIPL), an associate Company with 49% shareholding, pursuant to the offer received from Grupo Massimo Dutti, Spain for purchase of said equity shares at a price of Rs 1182.6 per equity share aggregating to Rs 20.75 crore. Consequent to this and upon conclusion of the said share transfer, the Company's shareholding in MDIPL would stand at 20%.

