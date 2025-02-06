Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BEML slides as Q3 PAT tumbles 49% YoY to Rs 24 cr

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
BEML slipped 3.42% to Rs 3,268.95 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 49.4% to Rs 24.41 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 48.20 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations fell 16.4% YoY to Rs 875.77 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax was at Rs 29.58 crore in the third quarter of FY25, down 55.8% from Rs 66.85 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses declined 16.1% YoY to Rs 850.70 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 394.99 crore (down 29% YoY) while employee benefit expenses was at Rs 206.71 crore (down 1.9% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 16.70 crore (up 122.1% YoY).

On nine-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit declined 80.1% to Rs 4.97 crore in 9M FY25, compared to Rs 24.98 crore recorded in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 6.7% YoY to Rs 2,369.69 crore in 9M FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. The company has fixed the record date as 14 February 2025 for payment of said interim dividend to the eligible equity shareholders as on the record date.

BEML is a multi-technology schedule 'A' company under the Ministry of Defense. It operates under three major business verticals: defense & aerospace, mining & construction, and rail & metro. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held a 54.03% stake in BEML.

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

