Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 959.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.55% to Rs 174.48 crore

Net Loss of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reported to Rs 959.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 888.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 30.55% to Rs 174.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 251.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.174.48251.22-62.45-10.74-820.19-736.73-959.08-888.41-959.08-888.41

