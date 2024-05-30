Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maharashtra Corporation standalone net profit declines 93.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Maharashtra Corporation standalone net profit declines 93.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Sales decline 62.90% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Corporation declined 93.02% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 62.90% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.67% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.36% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.230.62 -63 0.781.12 -30 OPM %60.8772.58 -56.4166.07 - PBDT0.150.46 -67 0.450.75 -40 PBT0.030.43 -93 0.240.72 -67 NP0.030.43 -93 0.240.72 -67

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

