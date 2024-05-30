Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TGV Sraac standalone net profit declines 77.34% in the March 2024 quarter

TGV Sraac standalone net profit declines 77.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Sales decline 30.41% to Rs 368.00 crore

Net profit of TGV Sraac declined 77.34% to Rs 7.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.41% to Rs 368.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 528.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.21% to Rs 60.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 361.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.53% to Rs 1545.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2325.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales368.00528.84 -30 1545.952325.73 -34 OPM %3.7812.59 -8.5923.08 - PBDT13.0760.71 -78 127.26515.77 -75 PBT-8.6141.63 PL 43.76442.14 -90 NP7.1731.64 -77 60.72361.62 -83

