Rajya Sabha passes Boilers Bill 2024, replaces century-old act

Rajya Sabha passes Boilers Bill 2024, replaces century-old act

Image
Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
The Rajya Sabha passed the Boilers Bill 2024, aiming to replace the archaic Boilers Act of 1923. The new legislation is designed to enhance safety standards for workers and streamline regulatory processes for boiler users, particularly MSMEs.

Key Provisions and Benefits:

* Safety First: The Bill prioritizes the safety of workers by requiring qualified and competent personnel to handle boiler operations and repairs.

* Ease of Doing Business: Decriminalization provisions have been incorporated to reduce the bureaucratic burden on boiler users, especially MSMEs.

* Modernized Regulations: The new law aims to modernize regulations and align them with contemporary safety standards.

Diverse Reactions from Parliamentarians:

While the government hailed the Bill as a significant step towards safety and efficiency, opposition members raised concerns. Some questioned the adequacy of safety provisions, particularly regarding exclusions from the Act. Others criticized the lack of substantial changes compared to the previous law and the insufficient focus on sustainability and environmental impact.

As the Bill now moves to the Lok Sabha, it remains to be seen whether it will address the concerns raised by opposition members and emerge as a truly transformative piece of legislation.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

