Mahasagar Travels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales decline 17.25% to Rs 9.74 crore

Net loss of Mahasagar Travels reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.25% to Rs 9.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.7411.77 -17 OPM %-0.105.61 -PBDT-0.050.60 PL PBT-0.340.29 PL NP-0.340.29 PL

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

