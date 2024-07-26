Aro Granite Industries standalone net profit declines 43.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.99% to Rs 37.55 croreNet profit of Aro Granite Industries declined 43.18% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.99% to Rs 37.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales37.5551.43 -27 OPM %13.6116.47 -PBDT2.755.18 -47 PBT0.152.24 -93 NP0.751.32 -43
