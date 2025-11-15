Maheshwari Logistics consolidated net profit declines 0.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.28% to Rs 275.11 crore

Net profit of Maheshwari Logistics declined 0.75% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.28% to Rs 275.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 228.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.275.11228.736.046.9410.409.635.905.723.963.99

