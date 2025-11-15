Rubicon Research consolidated net profit rises 56.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.19% to Rs 412.02 crore

Net profit of Rubicon Research rose 56.18% to Rs 53.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.19% to Rs 412.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 296.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.412.02296.0122.8820.8383.5857.3071.7149.1553.8534.48

