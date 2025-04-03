Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Finance records disbursements of Rs 15,480 crore in Q4 FY25

Mahindra Finance records disbursements of Rs 15,480 crore in Q4 FY25

Image
Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services said that the company's overall disbursement for Q4 FY25 were Rs 15,480 crore, which is higher by 1% as compared with Q4 FY24.

For FY25, the companys disbursements added up to Rs 57,850 crore, up 3% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Business assets as on 31 March 2025 stood at Rs 1,19,300 crore, which is a growth of 16% over March 2024.

The collection efficiency (CE) is estimated to be at 97% for Q4 FY25 as against 98% in Q4 FY24. For FY25, CE is estimated at 95% as compared with 96% in FY24.

As at 31 March 2025, Stage-3 assets are estimated to at about 3.7% as against 3.4% as at 31 March 2024. Stage-2 assets ares estimated at around 5.5% as compared with 5.0% as on 31 March 2024.

"The company continued to enjoy a comfortable liquidity position on its balance sheet, with a liquidity chest of over Rs 10,000 crore, Mahindra Finance said in a statement.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 280 pts to 76,330 after Trump's 27% tariff levy; IT down 4%

Kirloskar Oil up 5% on bagging marine diesel engine order from Indian Navy

Here are 5 IT stocks that you can still bet on despite US recession fears

More than 50 Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

PM Modi visits Thailand for BIMSTEC Summit, to travel to Sri Lanka next

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance), a part of the Mahindra Group, is an NBFC primarily engaged in the business of financing the purchase of new and pre-owned auto and utility vehicles, tractors, cars, commercial vehicles, construction equipment, and SME financing.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 47.4% to Rs 917.57 crore on a 16% increase in total income to Rs 4,815.36 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.36% to currently trade at Rs 265 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd slips for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd soars 3.58%

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.01%, up for fifth straight session

Sensex falls 300 pts after US slaps 26% tariff on India; Nifty below 23,300

Rama Steel Tubes achieves 14% YoY growth in Q4 sales volumes

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story