Mahindra Finance records disbursements of Rs 15,480 crore in Q4 FY25

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services said that the company's overall disbursement for Q4 FY25 were Rs 15,480 crore, which is higher by 1% as compared with Q4 FY24.

For FY25, the companys disbursements added up to Rs 57,850 crore, up 3% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Business assets as on 31 March 2025 stood at Rs 1,19,300 crore, which is a growth of 16% over March 2024.

The collection efficiency (CE) is estimated to be at 97% for Q4 FY25 as against 98% in Q4 FY24. For FY25, CE is estimated at 95% as compared with 96% in FY24.

As at 31 March 2025, Stage-3 assets are estimated to at about 3.7% as against 3.4% as at 31 March 2024. Stage-2 assets ares estimated at around 5.5% as compared with 5.0% as on 31 March 2024.

"The company continued to enjoy a comfortable liquidity position on its balance sheet, with a liquidity chest of over Rs 10,000 crore, Mahindra Finance said in a statement.

Also Read

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance), a part of the Mahindra Group, is an NBFC primarily engaged in the business of financing the purchase of new and pre-owned auto and utility vehicles, tractors, cars, commercial vehicles, construction equipment, and SME financing.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 47.4% to Rs 917.57 crore on a 16% increase in total income to Rs 4,815.36 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.36% to currently trade at Rs 265 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News