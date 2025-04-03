HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.01%, up for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 696.25, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.87% in last one year as compared to a 3.3% jump in NIFTY and a 15.61% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 696.25, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 23258.35. The Sensex is at 76290.7, down 0.43%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has added around 12.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24750.05, down 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 699.5, up 0.19% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 11.87% in last one year as compared to a 3.3% jump in NIFTY and a 15.61% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 86.21 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

