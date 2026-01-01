Mahindra & Mahindra achieves 43% growth in Dec sales of trucks and buses

Mahindra's Trucks & Buses business comprises of Mahindra Trucks & Buses division (MTBD) and SML Mahindra (SML).
First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 1:41 PM IST