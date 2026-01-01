Mahindra & Mahindra achieves 43% growth in Dec sales of trucks and buses

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its overall sales including exports in the Trucks and Buses business (CV > 3.5T) for the month of December 2025 stood at 2260 vehicles, a y-o-y growth of 43%.

Mahindra's Trucks & Buses business comprises of Mahindra Trucks & Buses division (MTBD) and SML Mahindra (SML).

