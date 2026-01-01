Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra achieves 43% growth in Dec sales of trucks and buses

Mahindra & Mahindra achieves 43% growth in Dec sales of trucks and buses

Image
Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its overall sales including exports in the Trucks and Buses business (CV > 3.5T) for the month of December 2025 stood at 2260 vehicles, a y-o-y growth of 43%.

Mahindra's Trucks & Buses business comprises of Mahindra Trucks & Buses division (MTBD) and SML Mahindra (SML).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barometers trade sideways; IT shares rally

Cupid surges 35% in 15 sessions

Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 1.28%, gains for third straight session

Thermax Ltd spurts 1.01%, up for third straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd soars 1.18%, up for third straight session

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story