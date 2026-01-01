Adani Green Energy Ltd soars 1.18%, up for third straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1027.1, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.85% in last one year as compared to a 8.14% gain in NIFTY and a 0.7% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35325.65, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.62 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1032.8, up 1.1% on the day. Adani Green Energy Ltd is down 1.85% in last one year as compared to a 8.14% gain in NIFTY and a 0.7% gain in the Nifty Energy index.