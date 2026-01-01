Barometers trade sideways; IT shares rally

IT, auto and metal shares advanced, while FMCG, chemical and pharma shares corrected.
At 13:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 57.80 points or 0.04% to 85,278.40. The Nifty 50 index rose 16.80 points or 0.07% to 26,147.50.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.07% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.17%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,023 shares rose and 1,942 shares fell. A total of 204 shares were unchanged.
Gainers & Losers:
Eternal (up 2.03%), NTPC (up 2.02%), Wipro (up 1.41%), InterGlobe Aviation (up 1.39%) and Infosys (up 1.34%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.
ITC (down 8.73%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 1.62%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.29%), Bharat Electronics (down 1.03%) and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 0.98%) were the major Nifty50 losers.
Dr Reddys Laboratories fell 1.62%. The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dr. Reddys Laboratories SA, Switzerland, has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the USFDA for its Biologics License Application (BLA) for AVT03 (denosumab).
Stocks in Spotlight:
Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) surged 7.56% after the company reported a net turnover of Rs 446.59 crore for December 2025, marking a 22.44% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 364.74 crore recorded in December 2024.
VST Tillers Tractors rose 0.04%. The company reported an 29.77% increase in total sales to 4,376 units in December 2025, up from 3,372 units sold in December 2024.
Escorts Kubota advanced 1.54% after the companys agri-machinery business division sold 7,577 tractors in December 2025, registering a growth of 38.5% compared with 5,472 tractors sold in December 2024.
Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) shed 0.74%. The company along with its joint venture, has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 719 crore.
Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) declined 1.19%. The company along with its joint venture, has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 719 crore.
Blue Dart Express spurted 5.15% after tax authorities largely dropped a Rs 420.78 crore GST demand on its subsidiary Blue Dart Aviation.
Global Markets:
Major markets in the US, Europe and Asia will remain shut today on account of the New Years Day holiday.
Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 pulled back on Wednesday, though the index still closed out a bumper year.
The broad market S&P 500 dipped 0.74% and closed at 6,845.50, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.76% and ended at 23,241.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 303.77 points, or 0.63%, and settled at 48,063.29.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content