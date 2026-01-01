Barometers trade sideways; IT shares rally

The headline equity indices traded sideways in afternoon trade, as market volumes remained light due to the New Year holiday. Investor sentiment was supported by optimism over strong monthly auto sales data, but the thin trading participation limited any significant directional movement, keeping the indices range-bound.

IT, auto and metal shares advanced, while FMCG, chemical and pharma shares corrected.

At 13:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 57.80 points or 0.04% to 85,278.40. The Nifty 50 index rose 16.80 points or 0.07% to 26,147.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.07% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.17%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,023 shares rose and 1,942 shares fell. A total of 204 shares were unchanged. Gainers & Losers: Eternal (up 2.03%), NTPC (up 2.02%), Wipro (up 1.41%), InterGlobe Aviation (up 1.39%) and Infosys (up 1.34%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. ITC (down 8.73%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 1.62%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.29%), Bharat Electronics (down 1.03%) and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 0.98%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Dr Reddys Laboratories fell 1.62%. The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dr. Reddys Laboratories SA, Switzerland, has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the USFDA for its Biologics License Application (BLA) for AVT03 (denosumab).

Stocks in Spotlight: Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) surged 7.56% after the company reported a net turnover of Rs 446.59 crore for December 2025, marking a 22.44% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 364.74 crore recorded in December 2024. VST Tillers Tractors rose 0.04%. The company reported an 29.77% increase in total sales to 4,376 units in December 2025, up from 3,372 units sold in December 2024. Escorts Kubota advanced 1.54% after the companys agri-machinery business division sold 7,577 tractors in December 2025, registering a growth of 38.5% compared with 5,472 tractors sold in December 2024. Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) shed 0.74%. The company along with its joint venture, has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 719 crore.

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) declined 1.19%. The company along with its joint venture, has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 719 crore. Blue Dart Express spurted 5.15% after tax authorities largely dropped a Rs 420.78 crore GST demand on its subsidiary Blue Dart Aviation. Global Markets: Major markets in the US, Europe and Asia will remain shut today on account of the New Years Day holiday. Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 pulled back on Wednesday, though the index still closed out a bumper year. The broad market S&P 500 dipped 0.74% and closed at 6,845.50, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.76% and ended at 23,241.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 303.77 points, or 0.63%, and settled at 48,063.29.