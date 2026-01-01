Cupid surges 35% in 15 sessions

Cupid rose 1.28% to Rs 524.65, extending its recent sharp rally on sustained buying interest.

The stock has surged 34.59% over the past 15 sessions. It is up 50.19% in the past month, 141.28% over three months and 587.52% over the past year.

On 29 December 2025, the company said it received in-principle board approval to set up its first FMCG manufacturing facility outside India in Saudi Arabia. The proposed plant is aimed at supporting Cupids FMCG growth strategy, strengthening its presence in overseas markets starting with the GCC region, and improving regional supply, speed to market, and product availability. The project will be funded through internal accruals and will be taken forward after detailed evaluations and regulatory approvals.

Earlier, on 23 December 2025, Cupid announced that promoter and promoter group pledge on its equity shares had been reduced to 20% from 36.13% as of 30 September 2025, reflecting improved financial strength. Cupid is a leading Indian manufacturer of condoms and wellness products and has been expanding its FMCG portfolio across personal care, fragrances and health solutions. The company is also scaling up capacity through a land acquisition in Palava, Maharashtra, which will increase annual production by about 770 million male condoms and 75 million female condoms. Cupid exports to over 110 countries and holds WHO and UNFPA pre-qualification for both male and female condoms, with a significant share of revenue coming from international markets.