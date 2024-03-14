Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has allotted 1 lakh BSE Bond-EBP Platform, the Committee of Directors have today approved the allotment of 1,00,000 Secured, Redeemable, Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs. 1,00,000 per debenture issued at a discount of Rs. 99.1753 per debenture and accrued interest of Rs. 1,014.3443 per debenture, aggregating to subscription amount of Rs. 1009,15,16,900/-, on private placement basis to the identified investors.

