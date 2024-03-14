Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1009 cr

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1009 cr

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has allotted 1 lakh BSE Bond-EBP Platform, the Committee of Directors have today approved the allotment of 1,00,000 Secured, Redeemable, Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs. 1,00,000 per debenture issued at a discount of Rs. 99.1753 per debenture and accrued interest of Rs. 1,014.3443 per debenture, aggregating to subscription amount of Rs. 1009,15,16,900/-, on private placement basis to the identified investors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 405 cr

Axis Bank to raise upto Rs 4,000 cr via NCDs

Spandana Sphoorty board to mull NCD on March 4

Star Housing Finance board to mull fund raising on 9 March

Manappuram board approves Rs 600-crore NCD issue proposal

India's Wholesale Price Inflation Eases To 0.20% In February

Godrej Properties acquires land parcel in Hyderabad with revenue potential of Rs 1,300 crore

INR slips as market stays focussed on local equities

Kenvi Jewels Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

(L&amp;T Energy Hydrocarbon wins major onshore gas pipeline project in Middle East

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story