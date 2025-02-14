Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 2922.85, down 1.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 65.6% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 10.08% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2922.85, down 1.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 22830.85. The Sensex is at 75660.79, down 0.63%.Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has eased around 1.26% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22344.3, down 1.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2927.7, down 2.04% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd jumped 65.6% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 10.08% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 32.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

