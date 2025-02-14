Wholesale inflation comes in at 2.31% in January, food prices edge up 7.47%

The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number came in at 2.31% (provisional) for the month of January, 2025 (over January, 2024). Positive rate of inflation in January, 2025 is primarily due to increase in prices of manufacture of food products, food articles, other manufacturing, non-food articles and manufacture of textiles etc. The month over month change in WPI for the month of January, 2025 stood at (-) 0.45% as compared to December, 2024.

Primary Articles index decreased by 2.01% to 189.9 (provisional) in January, 2025 from 193.8 (provisional) for the month of December, 2024. Fuel & Power index increased by 0.47% to 150.6 (provisional) in January, 2025 from 149.9 (provisional) for the month of December, 2024. Manufactured Products index increased by 0.14% to 143.2 (Provisional) in January, 2025 from 143.0 (Provisional) for the month of December, 2024.

WPI Food Index consisting of 'food articles' from primary articles group and 'food product' from manufactured products group decreased from 195.9 in December, 2024 to 191.4 in January, 2025. The annual rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 8.89% in December, 2024 to 7.47% in January, 2025.

