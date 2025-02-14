Bharat Forge Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1073.5, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.33% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 10.08% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1073.5, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 22830.85. The Sensex is at 75660.79, down 0.63%.Bharat Forge Ltd has eased around 9.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22344.3, down 1.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1073.35, down 0.12% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd tumbled 3.33% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 10.08% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 34.24 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

