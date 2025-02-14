AU Small Finance Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 535.5, down 3.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 7.97% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 5.69% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 535.5, down 3.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 22830.85. The Sensex is at 75660.79, down 0.63%.AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has eased around 8.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49359.85, down 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 535.7, down 3.31% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 20.21 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

