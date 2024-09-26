Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3124, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 96.58% in last one year as compared to a 32.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 67.36% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3124, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 26094.2. The Sensex is at 85475.84, up 0.36%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has risen around 12.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26888.35, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3145, up 1.74% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 96.58% in last one year as compared to a 32.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 67.36% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 36.16 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

